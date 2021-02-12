 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denver plugs in to "ultra-fast" internet speeds
0 comments
breaking top story

Denver plugs in to "ultra-fast" internet speeds

{{featured_button_text}}
René Valverde

René Valverde

DENVER – More rural residents will be plugging into faster internet with the launch of a $3 million project this year.

The city of Denver has joined with Butler-Bremer Communications to build an underground fiber-to-the-home network to bring more reliable and faster internet services.

“Denver is very, very excited about them coming to town,” said René Valverde, president of the Greater Denver Chamber of Commerce. “It puts us back on the map.”

Crews will break ground on the project this spring with a goal of completion next winter.

Between the ongoing pandemic and the cold winter months, the economy in Denver has come to a “screeching halt,” Valverde said.

The need for reliable internet speeds and bandwidth became a necessity as many employees began working from home and children were logging in for virtual schooling.

“This means the network works well for transmitting large files, doing remote backup of critical data, and the ever-popular video conferencing,” said Butler-Bremer Communications CEO Richard McBurney.

Centurylink and Mediacom have previously been the town’s only options for internet service.

“In the greater Denver area we found there was a gap in high-quality internet quality,” Valverde said. “This allows us to attract other business to town that were in need of or requiring fiber internet connectivity, which makes Denver a better, stronger, more viable community overall.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Butler-Bremer Communications currently has buried fiber-optic networks in Clarksville, Frederika, Janesville, Nashua, Plainfield, Shell Rock and Tripoli.

“Interconnectivity is so critical. If you’re not connected, you’re missing out on such an important market share,” Valverde said.

While a buried network is more costly to construct, it is not negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions.

“Without getting overly technical, the bandwidth capability of fiber is tremendous; a fiber network using glass and light allows for more expansion than any other option available. It will be able to meet customer needs today, and 20 years from now,” McBurney said.

Since the pandemic, the chamber has been working with businesses in town – both online and brick-and-mortar – to stay afloat by offering resources like online marketing classes and information on state and federal assistance programs.

Local hotspots like AllyCatz GrubHouse, The Sweet Spot ice cream shop and Whiskey Junction bar have boosted Facebook interactivity to keep customers involved.

The town of about 1,500 people also is home to several prominent businesses and multi-national corporations. Schumacher Elevator Co., which manufactures and services patient care elevators across the Midwest; Tumble Drum, a manufacturer of industrial batch mixers for chemical and food processing in more than 20 countries; and Do-It Molds, considered a world leader in fishing supplies and tacklecraft, all are headquartered in Denver.

“It appears to be a sleepy town, but under the covers there’s a lot going on,” Valverde said.

Butler-Bremer Communications, headquartered in Plainfield, was established in 1905 as a local telephone company, but it has evolved into a full-service communications company.

For more information, go to www.butler-bremer.com.

Black Hawk County COVID-19 Vaccine Website

Collection: Cedar Falls race relations stories

Here's a recap of the most recent stories The Courier has done on race relations in Cedar Falls.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dancing Northern Lights illuminate Alaskan skies

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News