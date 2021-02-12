Denver plugs in to "ultra-fast" internet speeds

“In the greater Denver area we found there was a gap in high-quality internet quality,” Valverde said. “This allows us to attract other business to town that were in need of or requiring fiber internet connectivity, which makes Denver a better, stronger, more viable community overall.”

Butler-Bremer Communications currently has buried fiber-optic networks in Clarksville, Frederika, Janesville, Nashua, Plainfield, Shell Rock and Tripoli.

“Interconnectivity is so critical. If you’re not connected, you’re missing out on such an important market share,” Valverde said.

While a buried network is more costly to construct, it is not negatively impacted by adverse weather conditions.

“Without getting overly technical, the bandwidth capability of fiber is tremendous; a fiber network using glass and light allows for more expansion than any other option available. It will be able to meet customer needs today, and 20 years from now,” McBurney said.