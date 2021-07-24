Denver man killed in Friday crash southwest of Shell Rock

SHELL ROCK — A Denver man was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle Butler County crash.
The Iowa State Patrol responded at 4:35 a.m. to the collision of a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck at 280th Street and Temple Avenue southwest of Shell Rock.
Seth Sanderson, 40, of Denver was westbound on 280th Street in a Nissan Rouge. According to the state patrol, at the intersection with Temple Avenue he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a northbound Ford F-150.
Sanderson died at the scene and was transported to Kaiser Funeral Home. The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
The pickup was driven by Denis Morrow, 58, of New Hartford. He was not injured.
The state patrol was assisted by the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Shell Rock Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services, New Hartford Ambulance and Waverly Ambulance.
Photos: Storm cleanup July 15, 2021
071521jr-storm-damage-2
071521jr-storm-damage-1
071521jr-shell-rock-tornado1.jpeg
071521jr-shell-rock-tornado2.jpeg
071521jr-oelwein-tornado1
071521jr-oelwein-tornado2
071521jr-tornado-1
071521jr-tornado-2
Storm Cleanup, Shell Rock, July 15, 2021
Oelwein High storm damage, July 15, 2021
]