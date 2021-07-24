 Skip to main content
Denver man killed in Friday crash southwest of Shell Rock
SHELL ROCK — A Denver man was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle Butler County crash.

The Iowa State Patrol responded at 4:35 a.m. to the collision of a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck at 280th Street and Temple Avenue southwest of Shell Rock.

Seth Sanderson, 40, of Denver was westbound on 280th Street in a Nissan Rouge. According to the state patrol, at the intersection with Temple Avenue he failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a northbound Ford F-150.

Sanderson died at the scene and was transported to Kaiser Funeral Home. The report said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The pickup was driven by Denis Morrow, 58, of New Hartford. He was not injured.

The state patrol was assisted by the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Shell Rock Fire Department/Emergency Medical Services, New Hartford Ambulance and Waverly Ambulance.

