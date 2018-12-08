HAVELOCK --- A Denver man was one of two killed in a crash between a car and semi in rural north-central Iowa Friday.
Kyle Lee Briggs, 24, the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Also killed was a passenger, Kristine Price, 48, of Rolfe. The injured were identified by the Iowa State Patrol as passengers Elyjah Aden, 19, of Rolfe, who was air-lifted to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Monies, and John Price, 47, of Rolfe, who was transported to Palo Alto County Hospital in Emmetsburg.
The driver was the semi was identified as Ryan Larson, 21 of Armstrong.
According to troopers, the crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 4 and County Road C-15. The report said Briggs' car was eastbound on C-15 and failed to stop prior to crossing Highway 4 and was struck on the driver's side by the semi, which was southbound.
The crash remains under investigation.
