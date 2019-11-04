DENVER — The Denver Public Library is holding the 39th annual Dr. E.H. Stumme Art & Photography Show from Saturday through Nov. 14.
Work from Cedar Valley area artists and photographers will be on display at the library during the library’s regular hours starting Saturday.
The public is invited to vote for their favorite work for the People’s Choice Award.
A public reception is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the community room at the Denver City Center and Library, 100 Washington St.
For those interested in submitting work to the show, rules packets are available at the library or online at www.denver.lib.ia.us. Deadline to submit is 5 p.m. Thursday
