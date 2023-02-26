DENVER -- The Denver Public Library will celebrate all things Dr. Seuss at its annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash on Saturday, March 4 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Families and children can take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts and games such as making a Lorax puppet and a Horton Hears a Who party blower.

The Game Zone will feature Cat in the Hat Bingo, Stack the Cat's Hats and other games.

Birthday cake, punch and green eggs and ham will be served. Children will receive a free hat and can get their picture taken in the Dr. Seuss photo booth.

The Cat in the Hat will be there to greet the children and those attending can sign up for three Dr. Seuss book baskets that will be given away as door prizes.

There is no cost to attend and no registration is required.

Photos: Waterloo West girls basketball defeats Waukee in regional championship, Feb. 21 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 1 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 2 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 3 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 4 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 5 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 6 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 7 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 8 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 9 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 10 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 11 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 12 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 13 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 14 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 15 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 16 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 17 GBBall WW vs. Waukee 18