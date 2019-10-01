DENVER — Denver Genealogy and History Club is offering several free classes at the Denver Public Library throughout October to celebrate Genealogy Month.
On Oct. 8 genealogist Theresa Liewer from the Iowa Genealogical Society will be on hand to present two classes of interest to both seasoned genealogists and those new to their family research.
The first class will take place at 2 p.m., focusing on probate records.
You have free articles remaining.
Then at 6:30 p.m., Liewer will present a class on home DNA test kits.
Alice Hoyt Veen, a board-certified genealogist and professional researcher from Story County, will present “The Federal Census: Pathways to the Past” at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Call the Denver Public Library at (319) 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up in advance. The library is at 100 Washington St. in Denver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.