Denver, Ia. Public Library

DENVER — Denver Genealogy and History Club is offering several free classes at the Denver Public Library throughout October to celebrate Genealogy Month.

On Oct. 8 genealogist Theresa Liewer from the Iowa Genealogical Society will be on hand to present two classes of interest to both seasoned genealogists and those new to their family research.

The first class will take place at 2 p.m., focusing on probate records.

Then at 6:30 p.m., Liewer will present a class on home DNA test kits.

Alice Hoyt Veen, a board-certified genealogist and professional researcher from Story County, will present “The Federal Census: Pathways to the Past” at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Call the Denver Public Library at (319) 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up in advance. The library is at 100 Washington St. in Denver.

