Denver daycare closed through July 19; staffer, child test positive for coronavirus

DENVER -- A daycare and preschool is closed through next week after one staff member and an elementary-aged child both tested positive for coronavirus last weekend.
Kathy Bohlmann, administrator of Denver Early Elementary School and Discoveries Learning Center, 401 East Franklin St., in Denver, sent a letter about the positive cases to parents July 4.
In the letter, a copy of which was forwarded to The Courier on Thursday, Bohlmann said the Center would close for two weeks, reopening Monday, July 20.
"In the past 18 hours, we have two confirmed cases of COVID-19," she said in the letter, noting she was "not required by DHS to close until there are three confirmed cases within two weeks," but that she felt it was best due to "cross-contamination" from siblings in different classrooms, keeping staff healthy and time to get test results.
The staff member who tested positive worked in the center's 2-year-old classroom, while the child was in the second and third grade room, according to Bohlmann's letter.
"These two individuals do not spend any time together during the day, as they are at opposite ends of the building," Bohlmann said in the letter.
She noted she would not charge parents tuition during the shutdown.
A phone number for the center was not in service Thursday, and Bohlmann did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
The letter is in full below:
Parents:
After much consideration, I have decided to close the center for the next two weeks, effective July 6- July 19. We will reopen Monday, July 20,
In the past 18 hours, we have two confirmed cases of COVID-19. I am able to share the following information:
One staff member in the 2-year-old classroom has tested positive, and a child has tested positive in the 2nd & 3rd grade room. These two individuals do not spend any time together during the day as they are at opposite ends of the building.
Students last saw the staff in the two year old room on Wednesday, June 23. She did not display any symtoms until after work and she has not returned as she was waiting test results.
Students and staff in the 2nd and 3rd grade classroom last saw the student Tuesday, June 30.
I am not required by DHS to close the center until there are three confirmed cases within two weeks. However, at this time, I feel it best to close for the following reasons:
1. We have several siblings in different classrooms that could possibly result in cross-contamination.
2. We have been diligent to keep the same staff in each of the classrooms this summer. However, we are also concerned about keeping our staff healthy and in a child-care setting, social distancing is not always possible.
3. We have staff planning to test early next week who need to reamin out until results are back. Preesntly, this has been known to take up to a week.
4. The final reason I am closing is timing. As soon as we have a third case, we must close immediately. Hopefully, giving you this weekend to make arrangements for care will be beneficial.
We urge you to do what you can to keep your student at home during this time. No tuition will be charged during the two-week time.
Please know this was not an easy decision to make. I hope you will understand it is one that was made with the best interest of staff, children and families in mind as we don't want to see an outbreak occur. If you have any questions about your child's symptoms, please check with your family health provider.
We look forward to seeing everyone healthy and ready for more summer fun on Monday, July 20th.
Sincerely,
Kathy Bohlmann
