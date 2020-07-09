Denver daycare closed through July 19; staffer, child test positive for coronavirus

The letter is in full below:

Parents:

After much consideration, I have decided to close the center for the next two weeks, effective July 6- July 19. We will reopen Monday, July 20,

In the past 18 hours, we have two confirmed cases of COVID-19. I am able to share the following information:

One staff member in the 2-year-old classroom has tested positive, and a child has tested positive in the 2nd & 3rd grade room. These two individuals do not spend any time together during the day as they are at opposite ends of the building.

Students last saw the staff in the two year old room on Wednesday, June 23. She did not display any symtoms until after work and she has not returned as she was waiting test results.

Students and staff in the 2nd and 3rd grade classroom last saw the student Tuesday, June 30.

I am not required by DHS to close the center until there are three confirmed cases within two weeks. However, at this time, I feel it best to close for the following reasons:

1. We have several siblings in different classrooms that could possibly result in cross-contamination.