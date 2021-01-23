Denver couple lean on each other while battling cancer

The happy couple are making the most of the time they do have – together. They’ve made a bucket list that includes visiting the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago and the Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha. They plan to get started on their bucket list this spring.

“Just to kind of get out and get away a little bit,” Bob said.

They’ve also adopted a furry friend, Sasha, a rescue cat from the Cedar Bend Humane Society.

“We’ve never owned a pet, and that’s helped quite a bit,” Bob said.

Dawn is no stranger to battling cancer. The 1989 Jesup High School graduate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She spent the next several years in and out of the hospital with a double mastectomy, lymph node removal and chemotherapy.

She began to feel better, and the first few months of 2020 she was feeling the best she had in years. She believed she had beaten cancer -- until she was diagnosed again. This time it had spread.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dawn is currently on weekly chemotherapy sessions and will be for the rest of her life. She is stable, but the cancer has caused fractures on her ribs and spine.