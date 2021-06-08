Denver couple battling terminal cancer checks off bucket list destination

WATERLOO — A Denver couple battling cancer cashed in on the “memorial experience of a lifetime” after a Courier article shed light on their struggles and their wonder for aquatic animal life.

Bob and Dawn Gwin spoke to the Courier in January about their stage 4 cancer diagnoses. The bubbly couple also discussed their goals for the year, which included visiting the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago. The news story caught the eye of Johnny Ford, assistant director of guest experience at the Shedd Aquarium, who offered the couple complimentary tickets, a private guided tour and a chance to feed a penguin named Chile and a blind sea lion named Cruz.

“We had the best time, and we made a lot of great memories,” Bob said. “We even had a private Pacific white dolphin show with four dolphins. While we were interacting with Chile the penguin, two white beluga whales were watching us. We also hand-fed cownose sting rays.”

“Colby (Sellers) gave us a private guided tour and made it the most memorable experience of a lifetime,” the couple said in an email. Sellers guided the couple through the 5-million-gallon aquarium that was at one time the largest indoor aquarium in the world.