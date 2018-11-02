Try 1 month for 99¢
Tonic Sol-Fa

DENVER — Tonic Sol-Fa will give a concert at 7 p.m. Monday at the Denver High School Cyclone Center Auditorium.

The Denver High School Mixed Chorus will sing an opener for the Emmy Award-winning quartet from Minnesota.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and available at Denver Savings Bank or by calling 984-5635.

