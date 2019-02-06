WATERLOO -- A Waterloo dental hygienist has been disciplined by the Iowa Dental Board for practicing with a lapsed license for nearly 12 years.
Laura E. Anderson was fined $500 by the board for practicing with a lapsed license from Nov. 1, 2006, to July 16, 2018, according to documents from the Dental Board.
Anderson also was required, within 60 days of the Jan. 25 order, to submit documentation verifying that she completed required continuing education during the period in which her license lapsed.
The documents state that Anderson's dental hygienist license in now current again current until Aug. 31.
