WATERLOO -- A free Dementia Friends session will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. March 23 at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.

The session will increase knowledge about dementia, learn what it's like to live with the disease and teach helpful tips for communicating with someone with dementia.

Dementia Friends is a global movement changing how people think, act and talk about dementia. Developed and proven successful by the Alzheimer's Society in the United Kingdom, the Dementia Friends initiative is now underway in Iowa and across the United States.

No registration is required. For more information, email Nora Klemesrud at nklemesrud@nei3a.org or call (319) 239-2902.