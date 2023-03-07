WATERLOO -- A free Dementia Friends session will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. March 23 at the Waterloo Public Library, 415 Commercial St.
The session will increase knowledge about dementia, learn what it's like to live with the disease and teach helpful tips for communicating with someone with dementia.
Dementia Friends is a global movement changing how people think, act and talk about dementia. Developed and proven successful by the Alzheimer's Society in the United Kingdom, the Dementia Friends initiative is now underway in Iowa and across the United States.
No registration is required. For more information, email Nora Klemesrud at
nklemesrud@nei3a.org or call (319) 239-2902.
5 apps to help you save money on groceries and food
Ibotta
Ibotta is a cash-back app for purchases made online and in stores. It works by showing you special offers that you can add to your shopping list. After you buy those items, you submit your receipt to earn money back. There are more than , 300 retail partners including ACME, Albertsons, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Sam’s Club, Costco and just about every other major supermarket.
Flashfood
This app cuts down on food waste while offering some serious savings at the grocery. It works by alerting you to deals in your area — often items that are near the sell-by date — and you can add and pay for what you want in the app. Then you visit the grocery location to pick up your order. Grocery partners include Giant, Meijer and Food Lion, but the locations are still limited.
Too Good To Go
Too Good To Go fights food waste by buying unsold restaurant and bakery items to resell to you at a deeply discounted rate. If you want full takeout meals for less than half the usual price, this app will become a go-to. It works best in major cities because there’s more selection. If you have food allergies or dietary restrictions, you might not benefit as much, because restaurants typically sell surprise bags.
Hand-out
Target Circle
Target’s rewards app allows you to manage and use a ton of coupons for in-store and online shopping. Double it up with the Target RedCard to save 5% with every purchase. Just be sure to make a beeline for the grocery section or you might end up with a Target haul.
Rakuten
Rakuten works similarly to Ibotta, giving you access to cash-back deals at more than 3,500 stores. Stock up on groceries at Sam’s Club, Walmart, Target and more, while earning money back for your purchases.
