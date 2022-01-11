Dementia, caregiving is topic at Jan. 22 AAUW brunch

WATERLOO – A brunch meeting of the Association of American University Women takes place at 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at the YWCA, 425 Lafayette St. Featured speaker will be Elaine Eshbaugh, professor of gerontology and family studies at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. She will discuss “Dementia, Communication and Family Caregiving.”
The brunch is provided by Catered by Dee. RSVP to Mary Ellen Beckman at aauw.cfw.rsvp@gmail.com or call 319 -269-1893 (specify sausage egg bake or vegetarian egg bake) by Jan. 14. Cost is $15, payable at the brunch for main dish, fruit salad, orange juice and coffee.
Eshbaugh has coordinated the UNI gerontology program since 2007.