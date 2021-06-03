Delta Kappa Gamma donates 108th shelf to Habitat for Humanity family

“I had kind of gotten out of a bad situation and was just kind of lost and looking for ways to build myself and secure something solid for my kids and I,” she said.

Whiteside had tried buying homes several times in the past, but plans fell through each time. She learned a year ago she had been accepted for a new home through Habitat.

“I cried. I figured they’d say no. It seems like anything I’d tried to help get a step up for myself and the boys I was always denied,” she said through tears. “I felt this was so far out of reach.”

Part of her contract included volunteering at the Habitat Restore at 4107 Hammond Ave. She also helped the volunteers through each stage of building, beginning with digging the foundation. Whiteside and her boys delivered snacks to the volunteers because she wanted her boys to meet the people who were helping their family.

Judy Marshall, a neighbor and Habitat for Humanity board member, kicked off the dedication by sharing historic facts about the site, including a story of the earliest recorded home on the property built in the early 1800s.

Mandy Mahncke, Habitat program director, also welcomed the family to their new home.