Delivery driver injured in LaPorte City dog attack

LA PORTE CITY – A delivery driver was taken to the hospital after she was attacked by two dogs that escaped their yard in LaPorte City on Wednesday morning.

The dogs then went on to attack another person, and one of them was struck by a car in the ensuing chase and had to be put down, according to La Porte City police.

The surviving dog is now under quarantine, and police continue to investigate the incident. The owners are cooperating with authorities, police said.

The incident started when the dogs -- described as a bulldog-pitbull mix and a bichon -- got through their backyard fence and went after the FedEx worker. She suffered "significant bites and tears" and fled to her vehicle, said Police Chief Chris Brecher.

The dogs then attacked a Postal Service letter carrier. The owner returned home and assisted police and sheriff’s deputies in detaining the remaining dog, police said.

Police tended to the wounded FedEx worker until crews with LaPorte City Ambulance took her to a Waterloo hospital for treatment.

