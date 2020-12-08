Delayed doctor's visits during COVID? Here's why you should go back -- and how to do so safely

WATERLOO — In the spring, people were discouraged from seeking routine medical check-ups because of the coronavirus, and elective procedures were banned altogether.
The pandemic eased somewhat over the summer and Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted those restrictions, but patients were not always willing to come back.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study noted that by June 30, 41% of adults nationwide had delayed care because of concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Yes, hospitals, clinics and insurers want you back. Patients are their business, and their bottom lines suffer when there are fewer of them.
There’s also evidence delaying care — particularly cancer screenings for those who qualify — will cause 10,000 extra deaths in the next decade from breast and colon cancers alone, according to the director of the National Cancer Institute, which posted a warning in June in Science Magazine.
“Fear of contracting the coronavirus in health care settings has dissuaded people from screening, diagnosis, and treatment for non–COVID-19 diseases,” director Norman Sharpless wrote. “The consequences for cancer outcomes, for example, could be substantial.”
MercyOne has launched a statewide advertising blitz to convince people to return, particularly for well-child visits and vaccinations as well as heart attack and stroke signs, said MercyOne Northeast Iowa spokesperson Adam Amdor.
He noted Dr. Nick Edwards at MercyOne Dubuque said his emergency department saw a “50% decrease” over the summer.
“People were apologizing if they did come in, because they knew how busy we were with COVID,” Edwards said. “But I’d tell them, ‘No, you need to be here.’”
The number of patients visiting clinics has ticked back up since the fall, however, according to UnityPoint Health-Waterloo spokesperson Carson Tigges, who said people aren’t delaying care anymore.
“If anything, (we’ve seen) slightly more patients” since September, Tigges said.
That may be true for total patient volume, but not for all necessary screenings, said Dr. James Metcalf, regional chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, who grew up in Waterloo and has worked in health care around Northeast Iowa.
“There is still some delay of care, especially around things that (people) don’t see as urgent — things like wellness visits, mammograms, colonoscopies,” Metcalf said. His organization is seeing “between 80 and 90%” of patients delaying those screenings compared with the same time last year.
Still worried? Officials say there are ways to get the care you need while staying COVID safe.
First, telehealth — seeing a doctor via video chat — has been expanded at local hospitals. It’s not for everything — mostly things that can be diagnosed without poking and prodding you — but for run-of-the-mill care, it’s a vital tool in hospitals’ toolboxes.
“Telehealth was primarily being used for behavioral health appointments,” Amdor said. “When COVID happened, we quickly rolled it out to as many primary care and specialty clinics as possible, including urgent care locations.”
Insurers have been more open to covering telehealth visits too — including Medicare, which now allows older adults to schedule their yearly appointments using telehealth, said Metcalf.
He also noted the re-emergence of a much older type of visit — the house call, where a provider visits a patient’s home. It’s now available to UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage members across the country, Metcalf said.
“Especially with our senior population that just tends to be sicker and have more chronic problems,” a house call may be the better option, he said. “Yes, they’re at risk from COVID, but they’re also at risk of not having their chronic problems addressed.”
And for those needing to visit in person, hospitals and clinics are sending paperwork ahead of time, allowing patients to wait in their vehicles until it’s their turn with a provider and keeping patients spaced out, said Metcalf, in addition to mask-wearing and extensive cleaning.
“Much of our communication since May/June has included an urge to continue seeking health care services and a reassurance that we are providing a safe environment for patients,” Tigges said.
