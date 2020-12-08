Delayed doctor's visits during COVID? Here's why you should go back -- and how to do so safely

Still worried? Officials say there are ways to get the care you need while staying COVID safe.

First, telehealth — seeing a doctor via video chat — has been expanded at local hospitals. It’s not for everything — mostly things that can be diagnosed without poking and prodding you — but for run-of-the-mill care, it’s a vital tool in hospitals’ toolboxes.

“Telehealth was primarily being used for behavioral health appointments,” Amdor said. “When COVID happened, we quickly rolled it out to as many primary care and specialty clinics as possible, including urgent care locations.”

Insurers have been more open to covering telehealth visits too — including Medicare, which now allows older adults to schedule their yearly appointments using telehealth, said Metcalf.

He also noted the re-emergence of a much older type of visit — the house call, where a provider visits a patient’s home. It’s now available to UnitedHealthcare’s Medicare Advantage members across the country, Metcalf said.

“Especially with our senior population that just tends to be sicker and have more chronic problems,” a house call may be the better option, he said. “Yes, they’re at risk from COVID, but they’re also at risk of not having their chronic problems addressed.”