EDGEWOOD -- A Delaware County man died this week in a logging accident at work.
On Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m., the Clayton County Sheriff's Office along with the Holy Cross Ambulance and Fire Department and Guttenberg Ambulance were dispatched to Kendrick Forest Products, 39185 Errthum Road, for a work related accident.
During the investigation, deputies determined that Kendrick workers were logging a timber. They said Joel Ernst, 49, of Edgewood, was pulling cut trees with a log skidder when one of the logs he was pulling struck a standing tree. The tree fell over striking Jason "Jay" Steger, 38, of Greeley.
Steger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified due to the accident being work related.
You have free articles remaining.
On its Facebook page, Kendrick mourned the loss of Steger, who had worked at the firm since 1997.
"He always did enjoy life to the fullest, didn’t he? His positive outlook on life was most admirable, even contagious. He always had a smile for everyone and was highly regarded by everyone who ever had the opportunity to meet him.," they wrote of Steger.
"This is truly a great loss to our Kendrick Family, his friends, his family, and to our community. As many know, Jay and the entire Steger family have been part of the Kendrick Family for many years. Jay’s dad, two of his brothers, sister, and brother-in-law are all currently a part of our team with the rest having been at some point in time as well. Our hearts break for them, his girlfriend, and his three children. He will be profoundly missed by everyone whose lives he touched."
Funeral details are not yet set. Leonard-Muller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.