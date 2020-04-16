Deere Waterloo operations contractor tests positive for COVID-19
Deere Waterloo operations contractor tests positive for COVID-19

WATERLOO — A contractor at John Deere Drivetrain Operations, who has been on self-quarantine since March 31, tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

Deere & Company was alerted to the potential case on March 31 and activated its response plan working with local health authorities, the Moline-based manufacturer said in a statement.

"This included identifying interaction this contractor may have had with employees and/or business partners and ensuring any areas of the factory where the contractor worked was thoroughly sanitized. We will continue to follow the guidelines of local and state health officials in determining the best course of action to continue to safeguard our employees," Deere said.

Waterloo had a foundry worker who tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier this month and that worker had not been to work since March 20 before their test results came back.

No other known cases are known as of late Thursday morning at Deere facilities in Dubuque, Davenport, Moline and East Moline.

Deere was labeled a critical and essential business by the federal government, and continues to operate as COVID-19 affects daily life.

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

