Deere, UAW report differing communication about ‘last, best’ offer

Are Deere & Co. and the UAW at an impasse in labor negotiations? It depends on who you ask.

Deere said Wednesday that the latest contract offer rejected by the UAW is the company’s “last, best, and final offer.” Jen Hartmann, a spokesperson for Deere, said Wednesday that the company was proud of its six-year contract offer, which would have boosted pay and benefits for about 10,000 UAW workers.

The UAW rejected the deal 55% to 45%, despite gaining majority support from some Quad-City union locals. The contract was rejected by locals in Waterloo and Dubuque.

The UAW said Deere did not inform it that this was their final offer prior to alerting media organizations.

UAW’s notification system sent a text to members that read “The UAW is aware Deere put out this was our last, best, and final offer. We were never informed directly. Bare (sic) with us as we sort this out.”

When asked about the notification of the final offer to the UAW, Hartmann said “in our bargaining sessions with the UAW, both parties made numerous proposals in working to negotiate an agreement.”

“That meant both sides made concessions and compromises,” Hartmann said. “In reaching the second tentative agreement with the union’s bargaining committee, we advised that the overall value of the compensation and benefits package were as far as we were willing to go.”

An impasse?

Labor experts said an impasse is difficult to define because each instance is unique and depends on the parties involved.

“It’s just at a point where both sides have given their best last and final best offer,” said Matt Pappas, employment lawyer. “You know it when you see it.”

The National Labor Relations Board requires an employer and unions to actively negotiate on terms “until they agree on a labor contract or reach a stand-off or impasse.” An impasse is defined as a total breakdown of the bargaining process after good-faith negotiations, according to the NLRB.

“The duty to bargain isn’t terminated, though,” Pappas said. “It’s only suspended.”

There isn’t a formal process for declaring an impasse, according to Paul Iversen, labor expert at the University of Iowa’s Labor Center. Both parties have to be unwilling to make any additional offers, but if one party creates a new proposal, the other party is obligated to hear it.

“If all they’re doing at the table is trying to convince the UAW to submit this same proposal to another vote, you may be at an impasse while still being at the table,” Iversen said. “The issue is, is either side willing to change their position at the bargaining table?”

Hartmann confirmed that Deere and the UAW are still communicating.

“We are still in conversations with the UAW and remain receptive to any proposals the UAW might make that will result in a ratified contract — but we have reached our maximum in terms of overall new costs,” Hartmann said.

‘Last, best, and final offer’

Iversen and Pappas said the terminology used by Deere, “last, best, and final offer,” is considered a term of art in negotiations.

This term of art, a word or phrase that has a specialized meaning within a particular field, like labor relations, typically indicates a company has reached an impasse, according to Iversen. However, not all employers know the origin of the terminology and the full extent of what it means to use it.

“Sometimes, employers will use the terminology ‘This is our last, best, and final offer’ as a precursor to arguing toward impasse if the union doesn’t accept that offer,” Iversen said. “But those words aren’t magic. They don’t create an impasse if one doesn’t exist.”

The term originates from the Teamsters International Constitution that had a provision that required any bargaining committee to submit any last, best, and final offer from an employer to a membership vote, according to Iversen. Since constitutions are publicly filed with the Department of Labor, management attorneys that negotiated with Teamsters would use that language to force a vote.

“Management attorneys started using the terminology last best and final offer to basically indicate we want you to take this to a vote, whether you agree to it at the bargaining table or not,” Iversen said.

The UAW constitution doesn’t have this clause, so Deere using these terms does not compel the union to hold a vote, according to the UAW.

Iversen, who has experience in labor negotiations, said sometimes the “final” offer ends up being the agreement, but it isn’t guaranteed.

“I’ve had negotiations where we’re on the third last best and final offer before we finally agree,” Iversens said. “For people that are experienced in negotiations, they don’t place a lot of stock in last best and final because it’s usually just a bargaining position, a little bit of posturing.”

Potential outcomes

If an impasse is reached, Deere can implement the new agreement and fill union member’s jobs with outside workers, according to Pappas.

“If negotiations reach an impasse, an employer can impose terms and conditions so long as it offered them to the union before impasse was reached,” according to the NLRB.

If Deere decides to implement the latest agreement, it would only be applicable to workers who are strikebreakers, according to Iversen. But this does not absolve the parties from negotiating. In some negotiations, the implementation of an agreement causes workers to go on strike. However, since the UAW workers are already on strike, the outcome for Deere would look different.

“They would be unilaterally implementing terms only for strike break, so only for replacements that they bring in or people that cross the picket line,” Iversen said. “... So the impasse isn’t as significant in this situation.”

Hartmann said although Deere’s first priority is to get an agreement ratified, the company needs to start preparing for the future.

“I do believe we have to start thinking longer term if that doesn’t happen, looking at each unit and what their needs are,” Hartmann said. “... Everything is on the table in terms of how we keep the business up and running.”

Hartmann said she could not confirm if Deere was considering hiring outside workers to fill union members’ manufacturing roles.

Disagreement on an impasse

If Deere unilaterally implements the latest tentative agreement, and the UAW doesn’t agree with the impasse it can file an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB, according to Iversen.

“That’s how the National Labor Relations Board ultimately decides whether they’re at an impasse,” Iversen said. “If they decide, no, you’re not at an impasse, you can’t implement those terms. You have to go back to the table.”

The NLRB states that employers can “implement terms encompassed within a pre-impasse offer if negotiations with the union have reached a valid impasse.”

Communication between UAW and Deere

Deere and the UAW’s communication about their final offer is unclear and labor experts have differing opinions of what it might mean.

Iversen said if the UAW found out it was Deere’s final offer through the media, it could potentially qualify as bad-faith bargaining.

“It’s certainly evidence of bad faith to announce to the media something you’ve never said at the bargaining table,” Iversen said. “You have to give the union the opportunity to respond to what they’re saying.”

Regardless of the level of communication between the UAW and Deere, Iversen said that the recent media push shows a change in strategy by Deere.

“They’ve kept themselves out of the media as much as possible to this point, and now they’ve decided to go in an all out media blitz to try to turn public opinion in their favor,” Iversen said. “But I think the community supports the strikers. It’s a change in their strategy to try to litigate it, if you will, in the media, rather than at the bargaining table.”

