Deere, UAW reach tentative agreement; ratification vote Tuesday

Deere & Co. and the United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America have reached a tentative agreement, according to a press release from the UAW and a post on Deere's corporate page.

Details of the proposed agreement will be made available to Local UAW 838 workers by noon Sunday. The ratification vote will be Tuesday at the National Cattle Congress Hippodrome, 257 Ansborough Ave. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. with a presentation at 10 a.m. Doors close at 2 p.m. Members will need their union card to vote.

Strike duty Tuesday will be suspended from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Otherwise, UAW workers will remain on strike through the ratification process.

The details of the tentative agreement will not be released to the public until members at all covered John Deere locations have an opportunity to review the terms, according to the UAW release.

On day 17 of the strike, Jen Hartmann, director for public relations at Deere, posted at one.deere.com that Deere and the UAW “have reached a second tentative agreement on a new six-year labor agreement covering approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois, and Kansas.”

Chuck Browning, UAW vice president and director of the agricultural implement department, said in a news release that the agreement contains “economic gains” and “highest quality healthcare benefits.”

“The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process,” Browning said.

Workers overwhelmingly voted down the initial tentative agreement Oct. 10, citing insufficient wage increases and declining retirement benefits.

In Moline, Illinois, on Saturday, more than 10 workers and family members gathered outside the John Deere Seeding Plant waving blue and white UAW signs at passing cars with vigor

Picketers were re-energized, reminiscent of the first days of the strike, after hearing they might return to work soon.

Workers said they are more confident this contract proposal will respond to the demands that spurred the strike.

“We are always hopeful,” one worker said. “We are getting real tired of waiting around.”

Deere also has reached a separate tentative agreement with Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta.

The strike began Oct. 14 after UAW workers overwhelmingly rejected an initial proposed contract that would have delivered immediate 5% raises for some workers and 6% for others depending on their positions at Deere factories. The pact also called for 3% raises in 2023 and 2025.

The U.S. economy’s unexpectedly strong rebound from last year’s brief but intense coronavirus recession has created labor shortages -- and handed workers more leverage to demand higher pay and better benefits.

The contract talks come as strong sales this year helped Moline-based Deere report $4.7 billion net income for the first nine months of its fiscal year, which was more than double the $2 billion it reported a year ago.

The company is expecting to earn more than $5.7 billion this fiscal year.

