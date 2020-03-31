Deere shuts down Dubuque Works after positive COVID-19 case

"During the temporary closure the facility will undergo a thorough disinfection that meets or exceeds local and state health-department guidance — including third-party industrial hygiene assessments. The facility will also continue to strengthen and enhance processes in place to protect employees.

“Factory employees will return to work staggered, scheduled start-ups. Those able to work remotely during this time will continue to do so.”

Deere has continued operations amid the COVID-19 outbreak since federal authorities had labeled the Moline-based manufacturer as essential critical infrastructure.

Photos from our coverage of coronavirus threat in the Cedar Valley.