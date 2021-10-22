Deere says it will maintain health care, incentive pay during strike

Deere & Co. will continue to provide health care for UAW workers and pay out Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives earned before the strike as scheduled, the company said in a news release Friday.

"John Deere’s health care and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits," the statement said. "We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together."