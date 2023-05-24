MOLINE, Ill. -- John Deere is off to a multi-billion dollar start for the first two quarters of its fiscal year, showing growing income from last year's numbers.

On Friday Deere & Company reported net income of $2.86 billion for the second quarter, or $9.65 per share. Last year at this time the company reported a net income of $2.098 billion, or $6.81 per share.

For the first six months of its 2023 fiscal year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $4.819 billion, or $16.18 per share. That is up more than $1.8 billion from last year at this time, when the company reported $3.001 billion, or $9.72 per share over six months.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 30%, to $17.387 billion, for the second quarter of FY23 and rose to $30.038, an increase of 31%, for the first two quarters combined. Net sales were $16.079 billion for the quarter and $27.481 billion for six months, also up, from $12.034 billion and $20.565 billion last year.

Production and precision agriculture made up the largest share of net sales for Q2, at $7.822 billion, up from $5.12 billion in the 2022 fiscal year. The earnings release attributes the 53% increase to "higher shipment volumes and price realization." Operating profit for production and precision agriculture more than doubled.

“As shown by the company’s outstanding second-quarter results, Deere continues to benefit from favorable market conditions and an improving operating environment,” CEO John C. May said in the news release. “We also are being helped by the sound execution of our business plans by our employees, dealers and suppliers. They are doing an exceptional job meeting demand for our products and serving customers. Though supply-chain constraints continue to present a challenge, we are seeing further improvement.”

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for FY23 is forecast to be between $9.25 billion to $9.50 billion. Deere also reported a net sales gain of 34% and higher earnings throughout the quarter.

“Based on Deere’s results to date, it’s clear we are well on our way to another year of exceptional achievement,” May said. “This is due in no small part to the success of our smart industrial operating model and our ability to provide value to our customers by helping them be more profitable, productive, and sustainable."