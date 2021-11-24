Deere reports 4th quarter profit of $1.28 billion

WATERLOO -- Moline-based Deere & Co. reported Wednesday fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.28 billion.

The company said it had profit of $4.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.82 per share.

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $11.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.28 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.96 billion, or $18.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.74 billion.

The report comes less than a week after striking Deere workers at 12 John Deere facilities across Iowa, Illinois and Kansas returned to work after Deere and UAW agreed on a contract. The strike lasted five weeks.

“Deere’s strong fourth-quarter and full-year performance was delivered by our dedicated employees, dealers, and suppliers throughout the world, who have helped safely maintain our operations and serve customers,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer, in a news release. “Our results reflect strong end-market demand and our ability to continue serving customers while managing supply-chain issues and conducting contract negotiations with our largest union. Last week’s ratification of a 6-year agreement with the UAW brings our highly skilled employees back to work building the finest products in our industries. The agreement shows our ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class wages and benefits.”

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2022 is forecasted to be in a range of $6.5 billion to $7.0 billion.

“Looking ahead, we expect demand for farm and construction equipment to continue benefiting from positive fundamentals, including favorable crop prices, economic growth, and increased investment in infrastructure,” May said in the release. “At the same time, we anticipate supply-chain pressures will continue to pose challenges in our industries. We are working closely with our suppliers to address these issues and ensure that our customers can deliver essential food and infrastructure more profitably and sustainably.”

