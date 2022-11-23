Deere reports $2.25 billion earnings for fourth quarter, $7.13 billion for fiscal year

MOLINE, Illinois — Deere & Co. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.25 billion and $7.13 billion for fiscal year 2022.

On a per-share basis, the Moline, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $7.44.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.08 per share.

“Deere’s strong performance for both the fourth quarter and full year is a tribute to our dedicated team of employees, dealers, and suppliers throughout the world,” said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer. “We’re proud of their extraordinary efforts to overcome supply-chain constraints, increase factory production, and deliver products to our customers.”

The agricultural equipment manufacturer posted revenue of $15.54 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.35 billion, which also beat Wall Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.64 billion.

The net income of $2.25 billion for the fourth quarter compared with net income of $1.283 billion, or $4.12 per share, for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2021. For fiscal-year 2022, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $7.13 billion, or $23.28 per share, compared with $5.963 billion, or $18.99 per share, in fiscal 2021.

Worldwide net sales and revenues increased 37%, to $15.5 billion, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 and rose 19%, to $52.6 billion, for the full year. Equipment operations net sales were $14.35 billion for the quarter and $47.9 billion for the year, compared with corresponding totals of $10.28 billion and $39.77 billion in 2021.

Company outlook

Net income attributable to Deere & Company for fiscal 2023 is forecast to be in a range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion.

“Deere is looking forward to another strong year in 2023 based on positive farm fundamentals and fleet dynamics as well as an increased investment in infrastructure,” May said. “These factors are expected to support healthy demand for our equipment. At the same time, we have confidence in the smart industrial operating model and our ability to deliver solutions that help our customers be more profitable, productive, and sustainable.”

Fourth-quarter net income was up sharply on net sales gain of 40%, demonstrating strong execution in face of continued supply-chain constraints. Deere attributed the strong performance to a market environment bolstered by favorable industry fundamentals and continuation of strong demand for farm and construction equipment.