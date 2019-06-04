{{featured_button_text}}
Pedal Tractor Pull

Pedal tractor pulls will be part of the John Deere Museum Farm Fun Day on Saturday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — Kids of all ages are welcome to learn about life on a farm at the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum’s Farm Fun Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Kids can visit with farm animals from Miller’s Petting Zoo and participate in farm activities.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Children who complete the “chores” in Little Johnny’s Farm will receive a “Deere Dollar” they can cash in for a special giveaway. They can also test their driving skills in a pedal tractor obstacle course or put their muscles to work in a pedal-powered tractor pull.

The fun day is open to the public and is free of charge. The museum is at 500 Westfield Ave.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments