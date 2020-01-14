Deere lays out 2020 game plan

That is a sign of farmers extending the life of existing equipment as trade issues between the U.S. and China remain and the new North American trade agreement has yet to make it through the U.S. Senate. Chinese and U.S. officials are set to sign a so-called phase one trade agreement this week.

“Some of those indicators would say that if maybe some of the other variables that are influencing the uncertainty right now in agriculture were to change, the demand is there. We’re seeing some positive signs on our early order programs, particularly in combines,” May said.

“… We need to see what’s going to happen with trade and see if it’s more of a positive free trade type outcome for our customers … and then standing right behind that is a lot of pent up demand. The equipment is getting older.”

May also discussed the buyouts for salaried employees launched in late November.

May contrasted the buyouts with a shifting of resources within Deere, citing “significant hires” in the last year for machine learning, computer vision and data science.