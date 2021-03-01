Deere holding big job fair Saturday to fill 300 jobs

It is rare, if not unprecedented, for Deere to conduct its own career fair in Waterloo. But Venzke also said it is unusual in recent years for the company to have this many positions to fill in such a short time.

"Back in November we realized the demand was increasing and we were going to have to hire some folks," Venzke said -- about 500 by May 1. The company advertised widely within about a 60-mile radius.

"We initially got pretty good response, but our daily or weekly application rate has really declined," Venzke said, inspiring the idea for the career fair. "We have successfully hired about 215 people since the first of December. We're still looking at hiring another 300 people in the next couple of months. ... The quality of the candidates are still good; there's just not as many as we'd like."

The qualifications are pretty basic, Venzke said.

"Honestly, we're looking for folks who are just really willing to learn, are reliable, and have a focus on safety and quality," Venzke said. "We have really good processes in place. We can train folks to be assemblers, welders and machinists. We're just looking for motivated candidates who are willing to learn."

People attending the fair will have plenty of help on hand to fill out job applications.