WATERLOO — Ryan Starling built his career at John Deere in Waterloo the way Deere builds tractors – from the ground up.

“John Deere has given me the opportunity to get into a manufacturing engineering job and really grow,” said Starling.

The Independence resident is a manufacturing engineer at Deere’s Drivetrain Operations complex on West Commercial Street near downtown. That’s where axles and transmissions are produced for Deere’s large row-crop tractors.

“I’ve been at John Deere for 16 years,” he said, “I started out on the wage side as an assembler with a machining background. I came to John Deere knowing there’d be opportunities for me to advance with my background. I pushed to get those opportunities, put in the work, ended up going through most of the skilled trades positions and I was able to go into a salaried position.

“I went to college for a while for tool and die. Other than that, it’s just been on-the-job training.” Starling said. To those considering working for Deere, he said, “I would highly encourage it just because of all the opportunities coming in, if you’re engaged and you work hard.”

Starling’s testimonial about Deere — Iowa’s largest manufacturing employer — is good news for the whole Cedar Valley. That’s especially so coming on the backside of a pandemic.

Innovation, investment

Despite lingering supply chain issues, Deere’s Waterloo operations have moved forward on a number of fronts:

The company has beefed up its work force, adding nearly 800 production employees over three years following a series of hiring fairs. Total employment at Deere’s Waterloo operations is at 5,500 union-wage and nonunion salaried workers. While the company was able to meet its hiring needs, it continues to look for qualified candidates as openings occur.

Deere has updated virtually all models of the company’s large, Waterloo-made row crop tractors and started some production of a self-propelled “autonomous” tractor announced a year ago.

“From 2020 until now we’ve updated every product that comes out of Waterloo, with significant improvements in comfort and productivity,” said Brett Showalter, large tractor and tillage business manager. All those modifications and innovations come out of Deere’s Product Engineering Center in Cedar Falls, a company research and development hub.

He said the Waterloo-manufactured 7R, 8R and 9R series tractors have all received accolades and are among leaders in market share, and a new four-track 8RX model is the only one of its kind in the industry.

He indicated that the autonomous tractor model and related tillage tools have had a measured, staged release which will expand as additional improvements, modifications and additions are made based on field experience.

Deere has invested more than $4.4 million in community initiatives in the Cedar Valley in the fiscal year ending last Oct. 31 through John Deere Foundation in Moline, Ill. where corporate headquarters are located, as well as locally and by individual employees – and a high of 34,000 volunteer hours. One of the most prominent of those was a

$1 million contribution to Greater Black Hawk Habitat for Humanity.

The company continues to invest $130 million a year in equipment and facilities in Waterloo, according to Becky Guinn, factory manager of Deere’s Waterloo Works. A 60,000-square-foot expansion at its 1.2-million square foot drivetrain operations complex, completed three years ago, is now full of equipment and in full production, and another 9,000 square foot expansion at the complex also is under way.

Additionally the drivetrain complex has undergone significant redevelopment as new manufacturing machinery has been installed “not only to improve our (manufacturing) processes, our quality, but also just the long-term sustainability of keeping that work here in Waterloo,” said Brett Schlomann, business unit manager.

A place to grow

Schlomann, who’s also been at Deere 16 years, has a stake in keeping that work in town.

“I’m local to the area. I grew up in Denver,” said the 2004 Denver High School graduate. “I’m a third-generation Deere employee. I also grew up on a family farm east of Denver.”

And the equipment on the farm, he said with a smile, was “all green.”

He came to Deere for multiple reasons, including “the opportunity I knew existed, growing up in a Deere family,” he said. He started while attending the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

“I was 20 years old. And once I got into the faciilty, to see the technology and work with the people, both on the production side and the salaried side, and just see the talent and the opportunity that existed here, it just is infectious,” he said. “It lures you in. It makes you want to learn more because of the neat things you’re able to do. When you come in here every day, you are blown away with what we’re able to do.”

Jack Steuben, a supervisor and machining manufacturing engineer in the gear department in the drive train complex, has been with Deere 20 years. Like Schlomann, he started while attending UNI.

“So I got that experience while attending college. I went right into manufacturing engineering. I was in the cast iron area for several years; worked my way into being a project manager,” and was empowered to make purchase decisions on recent equipment upgrades.

“I’m from Jesup. Definitely knew about Deere and had lots of folks I knew work here and had very positive things to say. I’m very happy with that,” Steuben said.

A ‘perfect storm’

With the physical improvements and added personnel come added productivity, factory manager Guinn said. “We continue to grow the number of castings in our foundry,” she said, as well as developing innovations such as a new electric variable transmission, or EVT, designed to enhance seed control, drivability and the ability to power large implements.

“It’s really that next generation transmission,” Guinn said. “That has driven a significant amount of investment in the gears and components side of the business. Then also, we set up another assembly line and test area as well. A lot of innovation in manufacturing.”

There’s also been an upgrading of all assembly lines, enhancing ergonomics as well as production. That and a growing agricultural market has also resulted in the employment growth.

“It’s kind of a perfect storm,” she said. “We brought more work into our factories with these new product programs. At the same time, demand continues to increase significantly.”

Supply chain issues continue to hinder the ability to meet demand.

“We’ll get closer this year to meet demand, but we’ll still be short. A lot of it has been supply disruption,” Guinn said. “Now, is production better than where we were a year ago? For sure. But we continue to see some pretty significant shortages across our supply base. And I think that’s industrywide.”

Unlocking talent

Deere continues to cultivate a work force locally.

“We’ve partnered with the Waterloo Schools and invested over $300,000 in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education in a program that goes into the grade schools,” she said. Deere supported the district’s “ST Math” program in 11 Waterloo elementary schools, which resulted in improved overall standardized test score results and a narrowing of the achievement gap between Black and white students.

Deere also has supported several educational programs, including the Iowa’s Jobs for America’s Graduates, or IJAG, program at East High School; a “Career Inspire” event with Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa; programs with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley; working with the Waterloo Schools, Waterloo Career Center and Hawkeye Community College. And Deere workers support school robotics programs throughout the Cedar Valley.

Guinn said Deere also supports Upwards Bound through the University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education, or UNI-CUE, and looks for ways to help the schools reach out to underserved populations. Hiring continues, Guinn said, and UNI remains a valuable resource.

“We continue to unlock talent across all those areas,” Guinn said.

Community potential

As part of overall community well-being, Deere also has supported the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Grow Cedar Valley economic development organization, of which Guinn is a former board president.

“I do think the Cedar Valley continues to be a place that’s attractive for families,” Guinn said. “Diversity is a challenge. We’re working with underserved communities to make sure that Waterloo is a great place for everybody to work and live. If we want to attract talent in here we need good press on Waterloo, so to continue to focus on that is super important, and make this a place that’s attractive to people and to frame that in a positive light.”

“We need to continue to invest in Waterloo. It’s probably more important than ever,” Guinn said. “It’s important that, as a collective, this community comes together — Waterloo and Cedar Falls, the whole Cedar Valley — comes together as a collective to continue to invest in amenities to make this a great place to live and work.

“And continue to not break ourselves down; convey a positive message,” Guinn said. “Waterloo is as hard on itself as any place I’ve been. I fully support the mayor’s (Quentin Hart’s) initiative to ‘Fly the W.’ And continue to focus on all the positives that are here. There’s so many positives.” She noted it’s important to emphasize those in a time when technology can allow people to work anywhere.

Dave Davis, manager of Deere’s drivetrain operations, said that out of Deere’s current workforce, “I can think of a half dozen people who came out of Texas, Florida, Boston, and none of those are anxious to move back where they came from. They’ve all found ways to connect into the community, and they’re hungry to get that full-time John Deere position.”

That also goes for home-grown talent like Schlomann.

“Now, there’s challenges every day,” he said. “But when you take a step back as the end of the day and really get to see what you’ve accomplished — with the tractors leaving (East Donald Street) Tractor Works; the transmissions and axles coming out of here, the finished gears and shafts, and just get to be part of the continued investment to unlock more value, not only for our customers but also the Cedar Valley, it’s just an inspiring thing that keeps you coming back every day to really want to do more for this company and the community.”