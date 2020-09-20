Deere forms new coalition to assist Black farmers with property rights

“Our goal is to unlock the economic value for the 60% of Black farmers who operate on property that has been passed through their families for generations but for which they do not have secure title. Every farmer or rancher helped is a win for the farmer, their family and their community,” Deere officials said.

The LEAP coalition comes weeks after Deere pledged $1 million to the NAACP to assist Black entrepreneurs and provided matching grants to other social justice organizations.

John May, Deere’s chief executive officer and board chairman, said in the news release that expanding the company’s partnership with the two organizations will allow Deere to “seek out other partners and leverage our resources to invest in programs and partnerships that encourage and foster a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment in the agricultural industry.”

The new coalition announcement comes after John Boyd, president of the National Black Farmers’ Association, called for a boycott of Deere on Sept. 9. Boyd made that move in response to what he described as Deere having “little respect for Black farmers.”

In announcing the new coalition, Deere officials said they believe the boycott call is unfounded.