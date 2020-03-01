Deere fires up Foundry work, new products

WATERLOO — It’s been a long journey from the U.S. Virgin Islands to the floor of John Deere’s Waterloo Foundry for Shihani Wallace. But it’s a good place to be.
And Waterloo continues to be a good place for John Deere, as it continues to invest millions into its Waterloo operations and employs 5,000 people, drawing workers from the Cedar Valley and beyond, like Wallace. He had already relocated to the area before being hired at Deere.
“I went to college at Upper Iowa (University) and then I came here,” said Wallace, who’s worked at the foundry eight years. He played football at Upper Iowa University.
“I started off at Rockwell in Sumner, and they ended up closing down, and I was in need of a job” — just as he and his wife were expecting their first child. “We just job searched. My wife’s grandfather actually used to work here back in the ’70s, ’80s, so he recommended I apply here.”
It was the right decision for him and his family.
“It’s great. It’s fun,” he said. “The people here are nice to be around. It’s a family atmosphere.” He and his wife have two boys, ages 9 and 4, and live in La Porte City.
His goal, he said, is “hopefully, moving up the ranks to a salaried position.”
The camaraderie Wallace has experienced is essential. Deere is the only large agricultural manufacturer with its own foundry in the U.S., manufacturing castings for the Waterloo operations and companywide. It’s a a big operation and requires a lot of teamwork.
“I’m the quality guy, the liaison between different departments,” said Robert Bradley of Allison, who’s worked for Deere 15 years. While foundry work was looked on as grueling and undesirable decades ago, “I don’t plan on leaving the foundry. I don’t have any intention to leave here. I like it. And proud. My main goal is to make sure we do well.” He previously worked at Schumacher Elevator in Denver.
“Some of our best ideas for efficiency improvements come from the wage folks on the floor,” said Travis Weepie, a manufacturing engineering supervisor and a product of Wapsie Valley High School in Fairbank. “That’s our best resource.”
The coordination within the foundry is typical of the coordination between and improvements to Deere’s various plants throughout the metro area, Waterloo factory manager Becky Guinn said.
At Deere’s Tractor Cab Assembly Operations plant on East Donald Street, “We just completed limited production build for our new 8R and 7R tractors, and it went really well,” she said. “Start of production is in April. We’ve very confident of the manufacturing processes. We’ll ramp down production on the current model and start production on the 8R and 7R.”
Over the course of a little more than five months, 124,000 square feet — about two football fields — of TCAO factory floor space faced a complete transformation from the ground up.
Plant manufacturing engineers split the combined 7R/8R line into two separate lines during the first half of 2019 to increase the flexibility of each line’s capacity. To make room for those lines, production of the company’s 6000 tractors was moved to Germany but parts for those tractors are still made here.
The split has made room for both the new MY20 7R tractor and the new edition to the 8R family of tractors, the 8RX. Both were released to the public last fall.
“A significant amount of investments have been made as part of that,” she said. They are some of the highest technology tractors ever built, “so we want to make sure we have that same level of technology into our manufacturing processes.”
Deere has invested $2 billion in its Waterloo operations since a massive redevelopment of its facilities was announced in 2000. In addition to the recent Donald Street facility improvements, more recent work has been done at the foundry over the past decade.
Among the most recent foundry improvements, “we spent millions of dollars on the air quality,” said Dave Davis, manager of foundry operations. You won’t see it, but that’s where a big investment was.”
Other foundry investments included new switch gear equipment; two new charge cranes at $1 million dollars each, a 3-D sand printer was installed to make foundry molds to prototype parts faster and, currently, a metal scrap recycling center.
“I doubt that you’ll see this stuff, but there’s huge investments that have been made to keep us competitive and give us the infrastructure to be successful,” Davis said. It’s in addition to a new mold line and furnaces installed over the past couple of years. “We’ve also put robots on the furnaces in the last two years. Big investments here” — about $200 million in the Foundry alone.
“The quality coming out of here is significantly better than it was two years ago also,” Davis said. “Very engaged workforce, making sure we’re leveraging quality for customers. We’re supporting the whole Deere enterprise,” with increased production capacity. “We’re making 50% more castings in the same number of work hours. So we have more capacity to bring more work in, which, again, helps with our competitive position.”
“Even with the economic outlook being fairly uncertain and really flat, the research and development investment continues to be at the same historic levels it’s been in the past,” Guinn said. “Tractors continue to be a key strategy for the company to make those investments.” The company has received recent industry awards for its technical innovations.
While employment has remained steady, Guinn and Davis said there has been about 100 new hires. “We’ve been successful recruiting from this area. We’ve not had to go outside the area, other than for skilled trades,” Davis said. “The number of people we have to screen and interview to make a hire is getting higher. It’s getting tougher.”
To maintain and improve those workforce capabilities, Guinn also said the Waterloo operations, following a model in the Quad Cities, has been partnering with the Waterloo Schools career center in offering computerized numerical control machining apprenticeships.
“That is just starting,” she said. It’s “allowing us to be able to connect with the community and get some messages about manufacturing and the environment and opportunities that we can provide for people to come work here.”
It’s being done in the skilled trades as well. Hawkeye Community College also is working with Deere on apprenticeship programs, and Deere is offering employment opportunities to University of Northern Iowa industrial technology students.
“A lot of part-time students come out of UNI, and a lot of those transition into full-time roles within the company,” Guiinn said. “As they’re trying to make a multi-million-dollar investment into their industrial tech program, we’re very much in support of that, to continue to grow the talent. Because then you get the local talent in. They like to stay here. And it’s part of what’s made Deere successful here over the last 100 years.” Deere also works with UNI Metal Casting Center at the Cedar Valley TechWorks complex.
Ninety percent of the Deere’s Waterloo production work force has been hired since 1997, when a milestone labor agreement was struck with the United Auto Workers, and half of those within the last five to seven years, Davis suggested. Guinn suggested Waterloo and the Cedar Valley has responded with innovations to make the community an attractive place to live and work.
“To see the vision they laid out in Waterloo 10 years ago from the development perspective and see what it’s transformed into,” with the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and downtown housing, restaurants and amenities, is impressive, she said. “And it’s even more awesome to see where they want to go. The urban feel they’re trying to bring (downtown) is a great recruiting tool for us as well.”
“The overall quality of the tractors we’re producing are at the best levels we’ve ever had,” Guinn said. “There’s been a lot of work and a strong commitment to our customers with all the investments that we’ve made.” And Deere and its employees are, in turn, personally reinvesting in the community.
The John Deere Foundation has invested $1.5 million each in the Cedar Valley United Way and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank over three years. Additionally wage and salaried employees contributed over $900,000 in personal contributions to United Way.
“We’re also kicking off ‘Waterloo 100,’” Guinn said, an initiative to get 100% of local Deere workers volunteering in the community in some capacity. “It’s an important part of what we do for both employee engagement, and to continue to make the Valley one of the best places to live and work.” Workers logged more than 26,000 volunteer hours last year.
