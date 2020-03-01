Deere fires up Foundry work, new products

WATERLOO — It’s been a long journey from the U.S. Virgin Islands to the floor of John Deere’s Waterloo Foundry for Shihani Wallace. But it’s a good place to be.

And Waterloo continues to be a good place for John Deere, as it continues to invest millions into its Waterloo operations and employs 5,000 people, drawing workers from the Cedar Valley and beyond, like Wallace. He had already relocated to the area before being hired at Deere.

“I went to college at Upper Iowa (University) and then I came here,” said Wallace, who’s worked at the foundry eight years. He played football at Upper Iowa University.

“I started off at Rockwell in Sumner, and they ended up closing down, and I was in need of a job” — just as he and his wife were expecting their first child. “We just job searched. My wife’s grandfather actually used to work here back in the ’70s, ’80s, so he recommended I apply here.”

It was the right decision for him and his family.

“It’s great. It’s fun,” he said. “The people here are nice to be around. It’s a family atmosphere.” He and his wife have two boys, ages 9 and 4, and live in La Porte City.

His goal, he said, is “hopefully, moving up the ranks to a salaried position.”