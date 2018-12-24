TOLEDO -- A woman was killed Sunday in a crash the Iowa State Patrol said was caused by a deer.
Donna Kathleen Smith, 57, of Walford, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, located on Highway 30 and Q Avenue. The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m.
Troopers said she was a passenger in a car being driven by Amy Kathleen Smith, 24, of West Des Moines, which was eastbound on Highway 30. The vehicle struck the deer which then went through the windshield and struck the passenger. The crash remains under investigation.
