DECORAH — Vikings, folk-artists, live tattoo and music will be part of this year’s Nordic Fest.
The festivities kick off with opening ceremonies on Thursday evening. Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center in Decorah, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with free admission on Thursday, and special events all day on Friday and Saturday.
Historic buildings in Vesterheim’s Heritage Park will be open Friday and Saturday to tour from noon to 4 p.m. with no admission fee. Guided tours of the Heritage Park are at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (free) and Sunday (with admission ticket.) The Museum Store has extended hours from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
There will be live tattooing demonstrations in the exhibit “Tattoo: Identity through Ink” in Vesterheim’s Main Building. On Thursday, visitors can watch award-winning tattoo artist Brock Swenson create his designs. Swenson’s tattoo appointments are pre-arranged. Throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, Erica Bessler from Brock’s Valhalla Tattoo will offer walk-in flash art tattoos on a first-come, first-served basis. Create a special Nordic Fest memory by getting a new tattoo at Vesterheim.
The museum’s Heritage Park will come to life with Living Heritage demonstrators. The crafts people demonstrating include Tom Latané – blacksmithing; John Drewes – leatherwork and knifemaking; Bill Jaeger – figure carving; KJ Groven – forging; Jock Holmen – dragon entry portal carving; Kitty Latané – bandweaving; and Dick Enstad – ropemaking. New this year are Paul and Katie Nyborg – pottery and woodworking and Marshall Scheetz – coopering (stave containers).
Vesterheim welcomes back the Viking re-enactment group “Skjaldborg,” from Elk Horn. Visit their Viking camp in the museum’s Heritage Park to see how Vikings lived. They entertain with full combat demonstrations sponsored by Viking State Bank and Trust.
Ladies of the Fjord will perform in Vesterheim’s Bethania Church at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. This Hardanger fiddle duo of Karen Rebholz and Carlyce Skjervem will feature music from the Hardanger region with four different tunings and seven fiddles total. Performance includes lively stories and information about the tunes. This concert is dedicated to the memory of Gary D. Svenson (1939-2005) by his family.
Vesterheim’s “National Norwegian-American Folk Art Exhibition” will be on view through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Visitors can enjoy this exceptional exhibition of knifemaking, rosemaling, weaving, woodworking, and metalworking by some of the best contemporary American artists. Many of the pieces will be for sale by silent auction. Come and vote for People’s Choice Award. The exhibition is sponsored by Decorah Bank and Trust and supported in part by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs; and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Folk artists in the Norwegian tradition will demonstrate their crafts throughout the campus. The Folk Art School Demonstrators, showcasing a variety of folk arts, will be under tents in the courtyard next to the Main Building. In Westby-Torgerson Education Center, there will be additional woodworkers, including Anneli Engeland from Norway, Steve Speltz, Becky Lusk, Philip Odden, and Else Bigton; and rosemalers, including Anne Hesvik from Norway, Patty Goke, Trudy Peach, Louise Bath, and Nancy Odalen; and Norwegian knifemaker Olav Mortensen.
There will be folk-art items for sale by the Country Gallery Antiques, Vesterheim Ribbon-Winning Rosemalers, and the Oneota Weavers Guild.
Nordic Fest is a celebration of the spirit of Scandinavia and includes activities for the whole family. Traditions new and old abound throughout the weekend. To learn more about other aspects of the fest, call 800-382-FEST, or go to www.nordicfest.com.
