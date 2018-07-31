Subscribe for 33¢ / day
DECORAH -- A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges and child endangerment after officials found drugs in a residence with their two children.

Bruce Dean Divers Jr., 44, and Valerie Ann Burke, 43, both of 809 East Water St., Decorah, were arrested Monday, July 30 at their home and charged with child endangerment as a result of exposure to meth, third or subsequent offense possession of methamphetamine, third or subsequent offense possession of marujuana and possession of ephedrine.

Both were taken to the Winneshiek County Jail, according to the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office.

According to reports, a search warrant was conducted Monday after a "lengthy investigation" into the pair, and deputies found the drugs as well as glass pipes, silicone pipes, syringes and glass bongs.

Deputies also found meth-making chemicals and materials in the basement of the residence, including muriatic acid, acetone, tubing, baggies, cold packs, measuring scales, a coffee grinder, rubbing alcohol, peroxide and butane. They determined the couple was not actively making meth, however.

Divers recently completed probation in May for a charge of harassment. He was found to have written threatening Facebook posts toward two Decorah School District teachers after he was upset about the content of instruction his girlfriend's son received in school, according to court documents.

