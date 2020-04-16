You are the owner of this article.
Decorah man injured in crash
Decorah man injured in crash

DECORAH -- A Decorah resident was flown to a hospital after he was thrown from his car during a Wednesday crash.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Kohl Schnuelle, 22, was headed west on Old Stage Road at a high rate of speed when his BWM failed to negotiate a left curve.

The car went off the north side of the road, went airborne off a steep embankment and rolled several times while striking trees, according to the sheriff’s office.

Schnuelle was ejected from the vehicle. Schnuelle was flown by helicopter to Gundersen hospital in La Crosse.

