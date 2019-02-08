DECORAH — The Decorah Fire Department plans to build a new training facility that will be made available to all the fire departments within the county.
The Decorah Volunteer Fire Department and Toppling Goliath are holding a semi-formal gala today to raise awareness and funds for the new state-of-the art training facility.
A committee of firefighters has been exploring the idea of a training facility for an extensive period of time, said Chief Mike Ashbacher.
“The whole thought behind the training center is to have an all-encompassing type of facility to be able to train on multiple aspects of what the fire department encounters,” he said.
“This is really an investment in the future of the public safety services of Decorah and Winneshiek County.”
The project is expected to cost about $100,000, and Ashbacher is hoping it will be paid for through donations. The Depot Outlet in Decorah recently donated $50,000 for the project.
Department fundraisers have paid for technical rope rescue equipment, the department drone, an inflatable raft and water rescue equipment.
The gala begins at 7 p.m. and features cold brews, an all-night hors d’oeuvres buffet, raffles, silent auction items, brewery tours and an opportunity to mingle with local fire department volunteers.
Items will be raffled every half hour throughout the three-hour event. Ashbacher also will present plans for the new facility.
The Decorah Volunteer Firefighters Association recently established two new funds with the Winneshiek County Community Foundation. The Decorah Volunteer Firefighters Association Endowment Fund and Decorah Volunteer Firefighters Quasi Endowment Fund both support the activities of the Decorah Fire Department.
Gifts can be mailed to the CFNEIA administrative office at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, 50613. Checks should be made payable to the Decorah Volunteer Firefighters Association Endowment Fund or Decorah Volunteer Firefighters Association Quasi Endowment Fund. Donations can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at www.cfneia.org/give.
Donations also can be sent to 400 Claiborned Drive, Decorah, 52101, with checks made payable to the Decorah Volunteer Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.