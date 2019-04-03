{{featured_button_text}}
This image was taken from streaming video provided in 2011 by the Raptor Resource Project in Decorah. The camera, sponsored by the organization, was positioned near a nest 80 feet up in a tree overlooking a trout stream at the Decorah Fish Hatchery.

 AP

DECORAH -- A day after hatching at one of two eagles' nests at the Raptor Resource Project, an eagle has died.

The eaglet, call DN10, hatched Monday at the Decorah North nest, the least know of the two nests that are watched on camera. Most people are familiar with the Decorah nest.

Raptor Resource Project officials announced the death of the eagle Tuesday. "We have no idea what the cause may have been, nor do we want to speculate," they stated in a Facebook post.

"We have been trying to keep the camera focused tight on the egg cup looking for all activity, and like you, hoping to see two heads pop up, interact with each other, and reach for their food bites. The deep cup, and the extremely high berm that Mr. North and (the mother) constructed prevented us from seeing much. We were watching and waiting, and about 3:51 p.m. (Tuesday), we knew that DN10 was gone as Mr. North removed the nestling from the cup and set the eaglet off to the side of the nest as seen on our live camera feed."

There remains one eaglet in the Decorah North nest.

Meanwhile, hatch watch is still on at the Decorah nest.

