DECORAH – Blizzard-like conditions didn’t stop eagle Decorah North Female from laying her second egg Sunday at the Decorah North Nest. John Howe of the Raptor Resource Project has confirmed the second egg.
“We were watching closely through the incredible wind, rain and snow storms to see when DNF would lay her second egg. Sunday was day number 3 since she laid her first egg, and that is the general time we have observed between eggs at both of our Decorah eagle nests,” Howe posted on the Raptor Resource Project’s Facebook page.
The Raptor Resource Project maintains the nest cams. Interested viewers can watch the reality show's videos.
The Decorah Eagles nest is located in a patch of woods east of the Siewers Spring Road bridge near the trout hatchery. Raptor Resource Project is a non-profit group founded in 1988. Their mission is to preserve and strengthen raptor populations, expand preservation efforts and foster the next generation of preservationists.
In general, eagles lay eggs in mid-February, which hatch in late March to early April. The eaglets remain in the nest for up to 80 days and fledging in mid-June. There have been 31 eaglets produced since the Raptors Resource Project has been watching.
Howe describes it as a windy day when DNF and her mate Mr. North were observed sitting tight on their first egg when observers noticed “DNF lift slightly up off the nest cup. It was not as high at the typical position when laying an egg, but there were actions that lead us to believe that she may have laid an egg around 12:23 p.m.”
The first egg of 2019 was laid at 3:23 p.m. Feb. 21. Observers finally got a discrete glimpse of both eggs Sunday.
DNF's old mate went missing in April 2018 which left eagle experts with a grim conclusion about his disappearance. In October, DNF was observed building a nest with a new male dubbed Mr. North.
The egg-laying happened quickly, which may seem unexpected given the weather conditions. Howe said this has been seen before in inclement weather. In his Facebook post, he noted, “In 2014, a very similar winter in terms of snow and cold, Mom Decorah laid her second egg in a wind chill of -50F. She was up for the briefest amount of time possible to push the egg out before laying back down on it.”
