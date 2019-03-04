DECORAH — Possible tax incentives for the renovation of the former Quillin’s for a new Hy-Vee grocery store were discussed by the Decorah City Council for more than an hour during a work session last week.
The developer of the project is asking the city for a $425,000 tax increment financing rebate over 15 years to rehabilitate the property. TIF diverts future property tax revenue toward an economic development project or public improvement project in the community.
Ridge Development of Cedar Rapids is in the process of purchasing the building from Kent and Marla Klocke of Decorah and updating it for a new Hy-Vee store.
Purchasing and renovating the building is estimated to cost about $1.6 million and making the space ready for a Hy-Vee store would cost another $1.5 million to $2 million.
The developer also has asked for a cash investment to assist in the physical redevelopment of the property and Decorah Jobs has agreed to contribute a $325,000 forgivable loan for the work.
The council is reviewing the proposal and seeking information about the project.
There were a lot of questions raised, said City Manager Chad Bird. They included how the new grocery store would impact downtown and future development, whether additional buildings would be built, the effect on the city’s tax base and what would happen if the Quillin’s building remains vacant.
A development agreement would have to be reached for the city to provide a TIF rebate. Such an agreement would spell out benchmarks required of the developer.
“They would pay all of their obligations — property taxes — up front and based on their performance in the development agreement, the city would agree to rebate back some portion of those property taxes,” Bird said.
Bird said the TIF rebate would not impact current property taxes. The rebate would only be on the increased assessment during the TIF period after improvements are made.
Quillin’s currently has an assessed valuation of $800,000 and the Klockes pay $23,000 per year in property taxes. The proposed redevelopment would increase its value to about $1.6 million and generate $47,000 per year in property taxes, according to Bird.
The 25,000-square-foot former Quillin’s is located at 915 Short St. in Centrum Plaza. Quillin’s Quality Foods closed in December.
A new Hy-Vee would employ approximately 20 full-time and 50 part-time workers with average wages in the $10 to $13 per hour range, and store and department managers would earn $57,000 and above.
In its request for a TIF rebate, Ridge Development said the city’s investment in the project would “continue the momentum in the southwest quadrant of Decorah and infuse life into an otherwise closed commercial retail building. There is very little risk to the city in granting a TIF to Ridge Development because if there is no increase in property value, then there are no TIF funds paid to Ridge Development.”
Ridge Development noted the city has used TIF for other commercial development projects in the southwest quadrant of the city, including $1.5 million in tax rebates over 10 years for the new Marriott Fairfield Inn.
Ridge Development said Hy-Vee has a history of being a “catalyst for economic revitalization around their new store locations.” In one Minnesota town, a deteriorating local mall “sprang back to life” after Hy-Vee built a new supermarket, according to Ridge Development.
The city of Decorah has used incentives such as TIF for economic development in the city numerous times over the years, said Bird.
When the current Fareway store was built in 1996, the city purchased its old store, currently the Oneota Food Cooperative, for $280,000. The city also provided Fareway with a seven-year TIF rebate of property taxes totaling $150,000, Bird said.
Tax incentives also were provided for the recent KAR car dealership expansion.
“From a historical perspective, we’ve used this tool quite a bit,” Bird said.
Bird said he senses there is still “room for conversation” by the council on the proposal tonight.
