DECORAH — The Decorah City Council unanimously authorized the hiring of a city engineer.
The decision was made at a recent City Council meeting; the idea was previously discussed by the personnel committee Sept. 28. Lindsay Erdman of Erdman Engineering was serving as city engineer.
City Manager Chad Bird said the committee instructed him to gather details from cities of comparable population that have an engineer on staff. Bird said it involves purchasing computer software. Some equipment, including printers, could be available through a partnership with the county engineer’s office or the county global information system office, he said.
A city engineer would be able to help with the “daily grind” of sidewalks, zoning and site plan issues, Bird said. As zoning administrator, Bird said, because he lacks an engineering background, he often must consult with an engineer on such matters. Bird said an “in-house” engineer would have the expertise to review those site plan and rezoning requests.
Engineering for larger projects, such as those at the airport and wastewater treatment facility, would likely continue to be done externally by firms specializing in those areas, he said.
The city manager said Kevin Nelson recently stepped down as street superintendent so staff began looking at coupling that position with a city engineer position. Nelson is still an employee of the street department.
Bird said approximately $60,000 is in the budget for the street superintendent and a combined street superintendent/city engineer might be paid a salary of $80,000 to $90,000 annually.
For the current calendar year, the city has spent more than $200,000 on general engineering expenses. Council member Dan Bellrichard asked if that figure is a typical amount. City Clerk Wanda Hemesath said the figure varies from year to year. In recent years, engineering fees have ranged from $251,838 to $407,804, she said.
Bellrichard asked Bird if he thought there would be candidates for a combined engineer/street superintendent position.
“That’s what we’re seeing,” Bird said.
Mayor Lorraine Borowski asked if there is a timetable for hiring. Bird said because Nelson already has vacated his position, “the sooner the better.”
