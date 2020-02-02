December warmer, drier than normal

WATERLOO — December was a month with above-average temperatures and slightly below-average precipitation.
The average monthly temperature was 30 degrees, 7.8 degrees above normal.
The highest temperature was 59 degrees on the 25th, with a low of 3 degrees on the 15th. The monthly precipitation was .92 inches, .28 below normal.
Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation, provided by the National Weather Service:
Date H L Rain Snow
1 39 28 .04 T
2 35 18 .00 .00 3 47 30 .00 .00 4 46 24 .00 .00 5 53 22 .00 .00 6 34 21 .00 .00 7 43 22 .00 .00 8 47 29 .00 .00 9 38 8 .06 .07 10 19 5 T T 11 18 4 .05 2.1 12 40 17 .01 T 13 30 19 .00 .00 14 26 6 .00 .00 15 19 3 T T 16 30 11 .00 .00 17 34 16 .00 .00 18 24 4 .00 .00 19 44 19 .00 .00 20 51 24 .00 .00 21 50 17 .00 .00 22 54 32 .00 .00 23 47 28 .00 .00 24 50 32 .00 .00 25 59 33 .00 .00 26 44 31 .00 .00 27 44 25 .00 .00 28 46 32 .71 .00 29 53 33 .03 .00 30 33 24 .03 1.1 31 29 17 .01 0.1