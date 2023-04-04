CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Valley record store that opened nearly 30 years ago is back with a renovated look.

Metro Records, 805 E. 18th St., in Cedar Falls is open for business. Started in 1994 by John Rohlf, the shop was sold to long-time customer Austin Wise in February.

As a freshman in high school, Wise bought his first vinyl record from an antique mall — The Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night.”

“Once I got it, my mom’s like, ‘Oh, let’s get a record player,’” Wise said. “It was so beat up and crackly and, oh my gosh, it was a whole new experience. I loved it.”

Wise said he invited a friend over to listen to the record.

“We’re like, we need to get more of these,” he said. “So, it was just – the game was on at that point.”

Then, Wise discovered Metro Records.

“I had kind of a wish list that I wanted, and (Rohlf) had everything — he even pulled things behind the counter for me,” he said. “Since then, it’s just been my regular haunt. We came here every Friday night. We get out of school, we take turns driving to Metro. … It quickly became my favorite record store, just because I always got what I was looking for when I came here.”

Wise called the earlier Metro Records a “hole in the wall” establishment with a lot of digging in crates and boxes. He said he loved that experience but wanted to revamp it.

He said Rohlf wanted to make it to the 30-year milestone running the store but believed in Wise’s vision, so he sold the store to Wise.

Now the store, which held its grand reopening April 1, is themed with vintage patterns and rock posters on the wall, and filled with every type of music in any form.

Along the wall are new releases – either rereleases of older albums or new albums that have come out in 2023.

He said keeping up with new releases is important, as the number of vinyl records outsold CDs last year for the first time since 1987, according to the BBC.

BBC reported more than 41 million vinyl records were sold in 2022 — about $1.2 billion worth — and only 33 million CDs were sold, which adds up to $483 million. It was also the 16th consecutive year of growth for record sales.

In the middle of the store, filling big bins, are all the used records – mostly classic rock and pop, jazz, blues and country.

There are also bins for cassettes, CDs and 45s, as well as posters, magazines and merchandise advertising Metro Records.

Wise eventually wants to install listening stations so people can put on a record or CD to listen before they buy.

“We’re here trying to make a fun, relaxed, retro vibe to just come hang out,” Wise said.

The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

