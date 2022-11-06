Debut novelist Cherie Dargan to present reading at two locations

CEDAR FALLS -- Debut novelist Cherie Dargan will give two book readings. The first is Wedensday at 10:30 a.m. in the third-floor conference room at Prairie Wind, part of the Western Home Communities.

Dargan will do a brief reading and presentation about the inspiration for the series, "Grandmother’s Treasures," with "The Gift" as book one. Copies will be available for purchase.

The second reading is at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waterloo Public Library. Desserts and coffee will be available. Publisher WoodCrafts Press will donate 5% of all sales to House of Hope. Dargan will contribute $5 per book sold.

Both events feature book signings and a drawing for a handcrafted quilted potholder with the name of the book on one side.

The novel is a dual timeline story about a country schoolteacher Grace and her twin sisters Violet and Vera who travel from Iowa to California to help with the war effort during WWII, and her granddaughter Gracie, who inherits a box of cassette tapes, a quilt, and the key to a family secret from Grandma Grace.

Dargan is retired from teaching at Hawkeye Community College.