Debut historical novel by Aplington native, 'Three Little Things,' released

APLINGTON – Patti Stockdale cried when she learned best-selling author Debbie Macomber had agreed to write an endorsement for Stockdale’s debut novel, “Three Little Things.”

“I couldn’t believe that she agreed to write it, then when I read it — I don’t take it for granted for one moment. Debbie Macomber knows what it’s like to be a debut author. I will be forever grateful,” said Stockdale, an Aplington native who now lives in Ankeny.

Macomber, who has more than 200 million copies of her books in print, listed three things she loved about Stockdale’s book, including “The promise of more books by Patti Stockdale.”

Macomber also fell in love with Stockdale’s lead characters, Hattie and Arno. The two correspond while Arno is in boot camp preparing to go to war in 1917. In each letter, they share three little secrets about themselves. Hattie has always had a soft spot in her heart for the rowdy young man she grew up with in Split Falls, Iowa, but her father heartily disapproves. Another suitor, a handsome and ambitious soldier determined to win Hattie’s heart, complicates matters.