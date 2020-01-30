Debut historical novel by Aplington native, 'Three Little Things,' released

APLINGTON – Patti Stockdale cried when she learned best-selling author Debbie Macomber had agreed to write an endorsement for Stockdale’s debut novel, “Three Little Things.”
“I couldn’t believe that she agreed to write it, then when I read it — I don’t take it for granted for one moment. Debbie Macomber knows what it’s like to be a debut author. I will be forever grateful,” said Stockdale, an Aplington native who now lives in Ankeny.
Macomber, who has more than 200 million copies of her books in print, listed three things she loved about Stockdale’s book, including “The promise of more books by Patti Stockdale.”
Macomber also fell in love with Stockdale’s lead characters, Hattie and Arno. The two correspond while Arno is in boot camp preparing to go to war in 1917. In each letter, they share three little secrets about themselves. Hattie has always had a soft spot in her heart for the rowdy young man she grew up with in Split Falls, Iowa, but her father heartily disapproves. Another suitor, a handsome and ambitious soldier determined to win Hattie’s heart, complicates matters.
Published by Smitten Historical Romance, Stockdale’s character-driven narrative was inspired by real love letters her grandparents had exchanged for several years while courting. Many of the letters date from 1917 and 1918 during World War I. The family mementos were kept tucked away in an old tin box for safekeeping. She borrowed the letters for a creative writing class, and that story grew into her first novel.
“I tried to stay true to their letters, but characters need flaws and it was hard for me to give my grandparents flaws, tension and conflict,” Stockdale confessed.
You have free articles remaining.
She kept her grandparents’ first names and culled the letters for activities, how couples courted and attitudes on the homefront for the era, as well as details of her grandfather’s military training and being sent to France to fight.
As a child, Stockdale knew her grandfather, who was quiet and introspective. Her grandmother died before she was born. “I wanted my character of Hattie to be vibrant and a little feisty. I have no idea what my grandmother was really like, although I got to know her through the letters. She’s become very dear to me,” she said.
Through extensive research, she learned that prejudice against German Americans was “a real thing” before and during World War I. “I also learned that soldiers couldn’t wait to get a letter from home.”
In their review, Publishers Weekly described Stockdale’s love triangle as a “sweet historical debut” and applauded the novel’s authentic sense of place and community, well-drawn supporting characters, colorful colloquialisms and the “earnest, emotionally vulnerable connection between the young lovers.”
Stockdale started the book 20 years ago in a creative writing class at Vermont College, completed a first draft and tucked in a box and forgot about it. Her husband, Steven, an Aplington native and her high school sweetheart, works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The family moved around the country for his job, and Stockdale held various positions, including director of programming at a senior center.
After moving back to Iowa six years ago, the writer retrieved her manuscript and set to work. After more research and several rewrites, she was ready to pitch it to potential publishers.
“Writing is so labor intensive and there’s so much rejection that few writers stick with it. Once you’re published, there’s a lot of self-promotion connected with it; otherwise people won’t know about your book,” said the author, who is in her 50s.
She’s hard at work on her next historical novel. “I’m so grateful and excited about my book and promoting it, but I have started on another novel about a woman who is running from a secret. It’s set in 1919,” Stockdale said.