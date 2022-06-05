Dean Schwarz pottery on exhibit at Hearst Center for the Arts through July 17

CEDAR FALLS -- The Hearst Center for the Arts exhibition, "Dean Schwarz and

Family and Friends" is open now through July 17. A reception is planned from 10:30 a.m. to noon June 18, which will include a pottery demonstration by the Schwarz family.

In addition to Schwarz's work, the display will include collaborative ceramics by sons Gunnar and Lane Schwarz and grandchildren Marguerite, William and Sophie are featured alongside Jeff Bromley’s boxelder and soft maple furniture and Roy Behren’s photographic film tribute of the Schwarz’s life.

The inspiration for the exhibition came from the book, "Sixty Years With Clay

created by Dean and Geraldine Schwarz" with photographer and designer Jerry Grier.

In the last 43 years Schwarz pots have fond homes in more than 30 museums and university collections in six countries.

