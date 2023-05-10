WAVERLY — The Rev. Maggie Falenschek will become dean of spiritual life and fill the Herbert and Cora Moehlmann Chaplaincy Chair at Wartburg College effective Aug. 7.

Falenschek comes to Wartburg from Gustavus Adolphus College, where she served as chaplain, director of campus ministries, and director of the Gustavus Academy for Faith, Science, and Ethics.

“I’m excited to be a part of what is happening at Wartburg. What the college put forward for this position matches my skills and what I really value in this work, which is being radically student facing,” Falenschek said in a news release.

“I’m already dreaming about what campus ministry or spiritual life looks like for our students today and moving forward. I look forward to being able to focus on traditional campus ministry while also being very intentional about multifaith and interfaith work on campus. These are the things that make my heart soar.”

Falenschek says her ministry is about “spiritual wellness” and understands the importance of engaging students from all faith and no faith backgrounds as the pastor on a college campus.

Born and raised in Minnesota, Falenschek earned her undergraduate degree at Concordia College in Moorhead before heading west to Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, Calif., for her Master of Divinity. It was in California that she fell in love with campus ministry while interning at Stanford University with the Episcopal Lutheran campus ministry team. She returned to the Midwest to serve as a pastor for youth and family ministries in Urbana, Illinois, before landing at Gustavus.

Pastor Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life and a member of the search committee, praised Falenschek’s ability to build community among groups on campus.

“Pastor Maggie brings a wide range of experience that will benefit our student body and has the skills and passion to build new connections between a variety of departments and the Spiritual Life & Campus Ministry Office,” Bjornstad said in the release.

Falenschek and her husband, Nikoli, have two rescue dogs. In her free time, she enjoys running, travel and being outside.

Ludicrous Landscapes by Katie Walbert katie walberg artwork .jpg 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-09 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-06 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-07 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-08 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-01 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-02 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-03 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-04 011320kw-ludicrous-landscape-05