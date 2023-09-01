WAVERLY -- Families with children from newborn to 12-years-old, and expectant families, are invited to a free car seat check-up from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at Jerry Roling Motors, 1775 Fourth St. S.W.

Thanks to Jerry Roling Motors and Roling Ford, Waverly Health Center’s trained staff will assist parents, grandparents and caregivers in ensuring their children are riding safely by checking seats for proper installation, lending lessons, and replacing expired, recalled or damaged car seats.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death and injuries for children,” said Allison Martin, WHC community health specialist. “We want to make sure that car seats are installed properly. Correct use of car seats can greatly reduce the risk of death and injury.”

For more information, contact Martin at 319-483-1361.