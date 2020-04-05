Deadline waived for pesticide recertification

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has waived the deadline for pesticide applicators to meet recertification requirements, following a proclamation by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds March 22.

The waiver allows Iowa pesticide applicators who were certified as of Dec. 31, 2019, to retain their status through Dec. 31, 2020, and temporarily allows commercial certified pesticide applicators to continue to operate under a current company license without having to immediately submit proof of training or testing.

Applicators still need to meet pesticide certification standards by Dec. 31, 2020. In-person examinations required to renew a pesticide applicator certification must be completed by Dec. 31, 2020. All pesticide applicator certifications remain on a three-year certification.

Iowa pesticide applicators do not need to wait until the end of the year to apply for recertification and are encouraged to submit a request once they have completed testing or training requirements.

This waiver does not apply to individuals who are not certified. To become certified, a potential pesticide applicator will still need to pass the appropriate exam(s). ISU Extension and Outreach will work with IDALS to help provide testing sites once testing activities resume.