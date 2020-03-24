Deadline to renew pet licenses extended in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the city of Cedar Falls has extended the deadline for renewing pet licenses to June 30.

Currently Cedar Falls City Hall is closed to the public; however, residents may continue to renew their pet license by mail and the city will waive the $1 license mailing fee.

To do so, residents need to send in current proof of rabies vaccination and proof of alteration, if applicable, along with the appropriate fee to: City of Cedar Falls Pet Licensing, 220 Clay St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

Pet licensing fees for the City of Cedar Falls are: Duplicate license and tag, $1; each dog or cat that is altered, $6; each dog or cat that is not altered, $12; Paw Park permits, $15 per dog.

All dogs and cats four months old or older are required to be licensed. Visit http://www.cedarfalls.com/442/Pet-Licensing for more information and contact City Hall at 273-8600 with any questions.

