Deadline for College Savings Iowa 529 Day giveaway is May 31

iowa 529 college savings .jpg

DES MOINES -- Deadline is May 31 for Iowans to register for the College Savings Iowa 529 Day Giveaway.

May 29 is recognized nationally as 529 Day, encouraging families to learn about 529 plans to save for their children's higher education. College Savings Iowa, one of Iowa's 529 plans, offers tax benefits to help families maximize their savings.

A winner will be drawn from each county for a $529 bonus. Register at Iowa529Contest.com.

Tags

